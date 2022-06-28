Abbotsford issues evacuation alert for 20 properties in Glen Valley area

Send this page to someone via email

Residents and owners of 20 properties in the Glen Valley area of Abbotsford, B.C. have been placed on evacuation alert as water levels rise in the Fraser River.

Those in the affected area are being contacted directly by city staff, the municipality said in its Tuesday notice. Residents are asked to prepare for an evacuation order by designating a meeting spot, packing essential items, and preparing transportation and accommodation for family, pets and livestock.

⚠️An Evacuation Alert has been issued for 20 properties in the Glen Valley area due to the potential for flooding from the Fraser River. Residents in the affected area are being contacted directly by City staff. pic.twitter.com/0S0HzODAWc — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) June 28, 2022

Impacted homes include River Road lots 27606, 27612, 27730, 27790, 27818, 27826, 27868, 27898, 28162, 28272, 28388, 28412, 28960, 29188, 28226, 28266, 28292, 29464, 29530, and 29670.

According to Emergency Management BC’s 10-day forecast, the Fraser River in Mission is expected to peak at nearly seven metres on July 3 — nearly half a metre higher than in 2012.

According to the City of Abbotsford’s website, municipal staff are closely monitoring snowpack and runoff forecasts and will provide an update on the flood risk as soon as possible.

