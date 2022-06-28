Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Wait times at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital grow amid staffing challenges

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted June 28, 2022 5:56 pm
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. View image in full screen
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. Google Maps

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital says COVID-19 burnout and workers retiring has led to a shortage in hospital staff and long wait times for patients seeking care.

Staff at the hospital say this shortage is something happening at all hospitals throughout the region.

“Staffing challenges, inpatient overcapacity and a very busy emergency department (ED) is resulting in higher than average wait times for patients visiting the ED,” says Karen Davies, president and CEO.

“It poses challenges for those who require immediate, emergent care.”

The hospital is working to find solutions to ensure programs and services are provided in a manner that reflects the staffing realities hospitals in the region are collectively facing now and into the future, staff say.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kingston Health Sciences facing staff shortages, longer wait times

Story continues below advertisement

Over the past few years, many staff and physicians have retired from the health-care field, with the number of unfilled positions in 2021 increasing 91 per cent from the previous year.

In a recent Ontario Hospital Association survey, burnout and stress from caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic were the main reasons cited by staff currently leaving their roles.

The hospital is also asking people to consider if their medical needs need to be addressed in the emergency room or if they can be helped by a primary care physician or at a clinic.

“We are not discouraging anyone from seeking care,” says Davies.

“Please consider if your needs are potentially addressed through other health system supports available to you first, such as your primary care provider’s office, walk-in clinic, or Health Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth Ontario).”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Police tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Police Service tagStolen Vehicle tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagSPS tagSaskatoon RCMP tagHumboldt RCMP tagLanigan RCMP tagWatrous RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Wait times at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital grow amid staffing challenges

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. View image in full screen
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. Google Maps

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital says COVID-19 burnout and workers retiring has led to a shortage in hospital staff and long wait times for patients seeking care.

Staff at the hospital say this shortage is something happening at all hospitals throughout the region.

“Staffing challenges, inpatient overcapacity and a very busy emergency department (ED) is resulting in higher than average wait times for patients visiting the ED,” says Karen Davies, president and CEO.

Story continues below advertisement

“It poses challenges for those who require immediate, emergent care.”

The hospital is working to find solutions to ensure programs and services are provided in a manner that reflects the staffing realities hospitals in the region are collectively facing now and into the future, staff say.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kingston Health Sciences facing staff shortages, longer wait times

Over the past few years, many staff and physicians have retired from the health-care field, with the number of unfilled positions in 2021 increasing 91 per cent from the previous year.

In a recent Ontario Hospital Association survey, burnout and stress from caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic were the main reasons cited by staff currently leaving their roles.

The hospital is also asking people to consider if their medical needs need to be addressed in the emergency room or if they can be helped by a primary care physician or at a clinic.

“We are not discouraging anyone from seeking care,” says Davies.

“Please consider if your needs are potentially addressed through other health system supports available to you first, such as your primary care provider’s office, walk-in clinic, or Health Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth Ontario).”

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Wait times at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital grow amid staffing challenges

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. View image in full screen
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. Google Maps

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital says COVID-19 burnout and workers retiring has led to a shortage in hospital staff and long wait times for patients seeking care.

Staff at the hospital say this shortage is something happening at all hospitals throughout the region.

“Staffing challenges, inpatient overcapacity and a very busy emergency department (ED) is resulting in higher than average wait times for patients visiting the ED,” says Karen Davies, president and CEO.

“It poses challenges for those who require immediate, emergent care.”

The hospital is working to find solutions to ensure programs and services are provided in a manner that reflects the staffing realities hospitals in the region are collectively facing now and into the future, staff say.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kingston Health Sciences facing staff shortages, longer wait times

Over the past few years, many staff and physicians have retired from the health-care field, with the number of unfilled positions in 2021 increasing 91 per cent from the previous year.

In a recent Ontario Hospital Association survey, burnout and stress from caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic were the main reasons cited by staff currently leaving their roles.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital is also asking people to consider if their medical needs need to be addressed in the emergency room or if they can be helped by a primary care physician or at a clinic.

“We are not discouraging anyone from seeking care,” says Davies.

“Please consider if your needs are potentially addressed through other health system supports available to you first, such as your primary care provider’s office, walk-in clinic, or Health Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth Ontario).”

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Wait times at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital grow amid staffing challenges

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. View image in full screen
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. Google Maps

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital says COVID-19 burnout and workers retiring has led to a shortage in hospital staff and long wait times for patients seeking care.

Staff at the hospital say this shortage is something happening at all hospitals throughout the region.

“Staffing challenges, inpatient overcapacity and a very busy emergency department (ED) is resulting in higher than average wait times for patients visiting the ED,” says Karen Davies, president and CEO.

“It poses challenges for those who require immediate, emergent care.”

The hospital is working to find solutions to ensure programs and services are provided in a manner that reflects the staffing realities hospitals in the region are collectively facing now and into the future, staff say.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kingston Health Sciences facing staff shortages, longer wait times

Story continues below advertisement

Over the past few years, many staff and physicians have retired from the health-care field, with the number of unfilled positions in 2021 increasing 91 per cent from the previous year.

In a recent Ontario Hospital Association survey, burnout and stress from caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic were the main reasons cited by staff currently leaving their roles.

The hospital is also asking people to consider if their medical needs need to be addressed in the emergency room or if they can be helped by a primary care physician or at a clinic.

“We are not discouraging anyone from seeking care,” says Davies.

“Please consider if your needs are potentially addressed through other health system supports available to you first, such as your primary care provider’s office, walk-in clinic, or Health Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth Ontario).”

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Wait times at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital grow amid staffing challenges

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. View image in full screen
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. Google Maps

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital says COVID-19 burnout and workers retiring has led to a shortage in hospital staff and long wait times for patients seeking care.

Staff at the hospital say this shortage is something happening at all hospitals throughout the region.

“Staffing challenges, inpatient overcapacity and a very busy emergency department (ED) is resulting in higher than average wait times for patients visiting the ED,” says Karen Davies, president and CEO.

Story continues below advertisement

“It poses challenges for those who require immediate, emergent care.”

The hospital is working to find solutions to ensure programs and services are provided in a manner that reflects the staffing realities hospitals in the region are collectively facing now and into the future, staff say.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kingston Health Sciences facing staff shortages, longer wait times

Over the past few years, many staff and physicians have retired from the health-care field, with the number of unfilled positions in 2021 increasing 91 per cent from the previous year.

In a recent Ontario Hospital Association survey, burnout and stress from caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic were the main reasons cited by staff currently leaving their roles.

The hospital is also asking people to consider if their medical needs need to be addressed in the emergency room or if they can be helped by a primary care physician or at a clinic.

“We are not discouraging anyone from seeking care,” says Davies.

“Please consider if your needs are potentially addressed through other health system supports available to you first, such as your primary care provider’s office, walk-in clinic, or Health Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth Ontario).”

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Wait times at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital grow amid staffing challenges

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. View image in full screen
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. Google Maps

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital says COVID-19 burnout and workers retiring has led to a shortage in hospital staff and long wait times for patients seeking care.

Staff at the hospital say this shortage is something happening at all hospitals throughout the region.

“Staffing challenges, inpatient overcapacity and a very busy emergency department (ED) is resulting in higher than average wait times for patients visiting the ED,” says Karen Davies, president and CEO.

“It poses challenges for those who require immediate, emergent care.”

The hospital is working to find solutions to ensure programs and services are provided in a manner that reflects the staffing realities hospitals in the region are collectively facing now and into the future, staff say.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kingston Health Sciences facing staff shortages, longer wait times

Over the past few years, many staff and physicians have retired from the health-care field, with the number of unfilled positions in 2021 increasing 91 per cent from the previous year.

In a recent Ontario Hospital Association survey, burnout and stress from caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic were the main reasons cited by staff currently leaving their roles.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital is also asking people to consider if their medical needs need to be addressed in the emergency room or if they can be helped by a primary care physician or at a clinic.

“We are not discouraging anyone from seeking care,” says Davies.

“Please consider if your needs are potentially addressed through other health system supports available to you first, such as your primary care provider’s office, walk-in clinic, or Health Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth Ontario).”

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Wait times at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital grow amid staffing challenges

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. View image in full screen
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. Google Maps

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital says COVID-19 burnout and workers retiring has led to a shortage in hospital staff and long wait times for patients seeking care.

Staff at the hospital say this shortage is something happening at all hospitals throughout the region.

“Staffing challenges, inpatient overcapacity and a very busy emergency department (ED) is resulting in higher than average wait times for patients visiting the ED,” says Karen Davies, president and CEO.

“It poses challenges for those who require immediate, emergent care.”

The hospital is working to find solutions to ensure programs and services are provided in a manner that reflects the staffing realities hospitals in the region are collectively facing now and into the future, staff say.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kingston Health Sciences facing staff shortages, longer wait times

Story continues below advertisement

Over the past few years, many staff and physicians have retired from the health-care field, with the number of unfilled positions in 2021 increasing 91 per cent from the previous year.

In a recent Ontario Hospital Association survey, burnout and stress from caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic were the main reasons cited by staff currently leaving their roles.

The hospital is also asking people to consider if their medical needs need to be addressed in the emergency room or if they can be helped by a primary care physician or at a clinic.

“We are not discouraging anyone from seeking care,” says Davies.

“Please consider if your needs are potentially addressed through other health system supports available to you first, such as your primary care provider’s office, walk-in clinic, or Health Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth Ontario).”

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Wait times at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital grow amid staffing challenges

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. View image in full screen
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. Google Maps

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital says COVID-19 burnout and workers retiring has led to a shortage in hospital staff and long wait times for patients seeking care.

Staff at the hospital say this shortage is something happening at all hospitals throughout the region.

“Staffing challenges, inpatient overcapacity and a very busy emergency department (ED) is resulting in higher than average wait times for patients visiting the ED,” says Karen Davies, president and CEO.

Story continues below advertisement

“It poses challenges for those who require immediate, emergent care.”

The hospital is working to find solutions to ensure programs and services are provided in a manner that reflects the staffing realities hospitals in the region are collectively facing now and into the future, staff say.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kingston Health Sciences facing staff shortages, longer wait times

Over the past few years, many staff and physicians have retired from the health-care field, with the number of unfilled positions in 2021 increasing 91 per cent from the previous year.

In a recent Ontario Hospital Association survey, burnout and stress from caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic were the main reasons cited by staff currently leaving their roles.

The hospital is also asking people to consider if their medical needs need to be addressed in the emergency room or if they can be helped by a primary care physician or at a clinic.

“We are not discouraging anyone from seeking care,” says Davies.

“Please consider if your needs are potentially addressed through other health system supports available to you first, such as your primary care provider’s office, walk-in clinic, or Health Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth Ontario).”

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Wait times at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital grow amid staffing challenges

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. View image in full screen
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. Google Maps

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital says COVID-19 burnout and workers retiring has led to a shortage in hospital staff and long wait times for patients seeking care.

Staff at the hospital say this shortage is something happening at all hospitals throughout the region.

“Staffing challenges, inpatient overcapacity and a very busy emergency department (ED) is resulting in higher than average wait times for patients visiting the ED,” says Karen Davies, president and CEO.

“It poses challenges for those who require immediate, emergent care.”

The hospital is working to find solutions to ensure programs and services are provided in a manner that reflects the staffing realities hospitals in the region are collectively facing now and into the future, staff say.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kingston Health Sciences facing staff shortages, longer wait times

Over the past few years, many staff and physicians have retired from the health-care field, with the number of unfilled positions in 2021 increasing 91 per cent from the previous year.

In a recent Ontario Hospital Association survey, burnout and stress from caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic were the main reasons cited by staff currently leaving their roles.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital is also asking people to consider if their medical needs need to be addressed in the emergency room or if they can be helped by a primary care physician or at a clinic.

“We are not discouraging anyone from seeking care,” says Davies.

“Please consider if your needs are potentially addressed through other health system supports available to you first, such as your primary care provider’s office, walk-in clinic, or Health Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth Ontario).”

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Wait times at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital grow amid staffing challenges

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. View image in full screen
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital in 2018. Google Maps

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital says COVID-19 burnout and workers retiring has led to a shortage in hospital staff and long wait times for patients seeking care.

Staff at the hospital say this shortage is something happening at all hospitals throughout the region.

“Staffing challenges, inpatient overcapacity and a very busy emergency department (ED) is resulting in higher than average wait times for patients visiting the ED,” says Karen Davies, president and CEO.

“It poses challenges for those who require immediate, emergent care.”

The hospital is working to find solutions to ensure programs and services are provided in a manner that reflects the staffing realities hospitals in the region are collectively facing now and into the future, staff say.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kingston Health Sciences facing staff shortages, longer wait times

Story continues below advertisement

Over the past few years, many staff and physicians have retired from the health-care field, with the number of unfilled positions in 2021 increasing 91 per cent from the previous year.

In a recent Ontario Hospital Association survey, burnout and stress from caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic were the main reasons cited by staff currently leaving their roles.

The hospital is also asking people to consider if their medical needs need to be addressed in the emergency room or if they can be helped by a primary care physician or at a clinic.

“We are not discouraging anyone from seeking care,” says Davies.

“Please consider if your needs are potentially addressed through other health system supports available to you first, such as your primary care provider’s office, walk-in clinic, or Health Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth Ontario).”

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers