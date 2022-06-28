Wait times at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital grow amid staffing challenges

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital says COVID-19 burnout and workers retiring has led to a shortage in hospital staff and long wait times for patients seeking care.

Staff at the hospital say this shortage is something happening at all hospitals throughout the region.

“Staffing challenges, inpatient overcapacity and a very busy emergency department (ED) is resulting in higher than average wait times for patients visiting the ED,” says Karen Davies, president and CEO.

“It poses challenges for those who require immediate, emergent care.”

The hospital is working to find solutions to ensure programs and services are provided in a manner that reflects the staffing realities hospitals in the region are collectively facing now and into the future, staff say.

Over the past few years, many staff and physicians have retired from the health-care field, with the number of unfilled positions in 2021 increasing 91 per cent from the previous year.

In a recent Ontario Hospital Association survey, burnout and stress from caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic were the main reasons cited by staff currently leaving their roles.

The hospital is also asking people to consider if their medical needs need to be addressed in the emergency room or if they can be helped by a primary care physician or at a clinic.

“We are not discouraging anyone from seeking care,” says Davies.

“Please consider if your needs are potentially addressed through other health system supports available to you first, such as your primary care provider’s office, walk-in clinic, or Health Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth Ontario).”