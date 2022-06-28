Menu

Sports

Andreescu cruises into second round at Wimbledon with convincing win over Bektas

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2022 3:41 pm

Bianca Andreescu continued her successful grass-court season with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas in first-round action at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Andreescu won 91 per cent of first-serve points and converted five of 10 break-point chances in a match that took just 54 minutes to complete.

Read more: Canada’s Andreescu beats top-seeded Kasatkina in quarterfinal at Wimbledon warmup

It’s the first time the 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., has advanced to the second round at the All England Club.

Trending Stories

She is also coming off her first grass-court final, making it to the championship match last week at Bad Homburg, Germany, before falling 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 to France’s Caroline Garcia.

Andreescu will next face 17th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

