Canada

Regina police charge 24-year-old after vehicle driven against oncoming traffic

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 3:25 pm
A Regina woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.
Police say they found a woman on the 1500 block of Elphinstone Street and her. File / Global News

Regina police say a woman has been charged after they saw a vehicle driving against oncoming traffic on Sunday.

Read more: Seven-year-old battling serious injuries after being struck by impaired driver

According to police, the vehicle was driving at a high speed on Pasqua Street around 7th Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

Police located the vehicle abandoned in the area of Dewdney and Elphinstone Street at approximately 4:35 p.m. Ammunition and identification were found in the vehicle, police say.

Police say they began a search for the missing driver, and found a woman on the 1500 block of Elphinstone Street.

Keely Shay Felix, a 24-year-old from Regina, has been charged with:

  • two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition
  • operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public
  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Felix made her first appearance in provincial court Monday.

