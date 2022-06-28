Regina police charge 24-year-old after vehicle driven against oncoming traffic

Regina police say a woman has been charged after they saw a vehicle driving against oncoming traffic on Sunday.
According to police, the vehicle was driving at a high speed on Pasqua Street around 7th Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.
Police located the vehicle abandoned in the area of Dewdney and Elphinstone Street at approximately 4:35 p.m. Ammunition and identification were found in the vehicle, police say.
Police say they began a search for the missing driver, and found a woman on the 1500 block of Elphinstone Street.
Trending Stories
Keely Shay Felix, a 24-year-old from Regina, has been charged with:
- two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition
- operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
Felix made her first appearance in provincial court Monday.
Explosion from missile strike on Ukraine mall sends debris falling in park
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments