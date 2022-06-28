Regina police charge 24-year-old after vehicle driven against oncoming traffic

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police say a woman has been charged after they saw a vehicle driving against oncoming traffic on Sunday.

According to police, the vehicle was driving at a high speed on Pasqua Street around 7th Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

Police located the vehicle abandoned in the area of Dewdney and Elphinstone Street at approximately 4:35 p.m. Ammunition and identification were found in the vehicle, police say.

Police say they began a search for the missing driver, and found a woman on the 1500 block of Elphinstone Street.

Keely Shay Felix, a 24-year-old from Regina, has been charged with:

two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition

operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Felix made her first appearance in provincial court Monday.

