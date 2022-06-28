Man arrested in connection with sexual assault in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on June 4, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue area.

Police allege a man followed a 35-year-old woman from a store to a nearby side street where he sexually assaulted her.

Officers said the man then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto

According to police, on Monday, 35-year-old Jayson Brown from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on August 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.