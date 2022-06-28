Menu

Crime

Suspect wanted after 91-year-old woman sexually assaulted while walking in Vaughan: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 12:53 pm
An image of the suspect released by York Regional Police.
An image of the suspect released by York Regional Police. Handout / York Regional Police

York Regional Police say they’re looking to identify a suspect after a 91-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while walking in Vaughan last month.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that at around 4 p.m. on May 13, officers responded to a call for a sexual assault.

The release said a 91-year-old woman was walking with a walker on a path in the area of Steeles Avenue and Whitney Place “when an unknown male suspect touched her in a sexual manner.”

The victim then screamed and the suspect fled on foot, police said.

Investigators have released a short surveillance video showing the suspect.

He was described as five-foot-six with a thin build and was wearing a black face mask and black clothing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact York police’s special victims unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

