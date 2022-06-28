Menu

Crime

St. Catharines woman facing multiple charges in teen sex trafficking probe: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 12:50 pm
Niagara police say charges have been laid against a 38-year-old accused in a June 2022 sex trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
Niagara police say charges have been laid against a 38-year-old accused in a June 2022 sex trafficking investigation. Francis Vachon / The Canadian Press

A woman from Ontario’s Niagara region is facing multiple charges for allegedly procuring a teen in a human trafficking operation, according to police.

Niagara Regional Police say the victim, a girl in her late teens, was involved in a number of circumstances of “material benefit from sexual service” in St. Catharines in June.

Read more: Police say alleged sex assault in central Hamilton sent woman to hospital with serious injuries

A 38-year-old St. Catharines woman, facing four offences tied trafficking a person under 18, made her first court appearance on Tuesday,

Trending Stories

Investigators believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to reach out to Niagara Police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Support agencies for those who have been victims of sexual abuse are listed in this Global News online post

