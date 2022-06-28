St. Catharines woman facing multiple charges in teen sex trafficking probe: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Ontario’s Niagara region is facing multiple charges for allegedly procuring a teen in a human trafficking operation, according to police.

Niagara Regional Police say the victim, a girl in her late teens, was involved in a number of circumstances of “material benefit from sexual service” in St. Catharines in June.

A 38-year-old St. Catharines woman, facing four offences tied trafficking a person under 18, made her first court appearance on Tuesday,

Investigators believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to reach out to Niagara Police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Support agencies for those who have been victims of sexual abuse are listed in this Global News online post.