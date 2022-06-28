Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 cyclists identified in fatal collision with vehicle: Lambton County OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 10:53 am
opp View image in full screen
On Wednesday, Lambton County OPP received a report of a collision involving a vehicle and multiple cyclists on River Road shortly before 5 a.m. OPP

The two cyclists who were struck and killed in Walpole Island Fire Nation, Ont., have been identified as Michelle White, 36, and Gretta Williams, 50.

On Wednesday, Lambton County OPP received a report of a collision involving a vehicle and multiple cyclists on River Road shortly before 5 a.m.

Trending Stories

Read more: SIU finds no ‘reasonable grounds’ to charge London police officers in shooting of Justin Bourassa

The cyclists were pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP taglambton county tagCyclists tagCyclists struck tagcyclists killed tagVictims Identified tagGretta Williams tagMichelle White tagWalpole Island Fire Nation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers