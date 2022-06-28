2 cyclists identified in fatal collision with vehicle: Lambton County OPP

The two cyclists who were struck and killed in Walpole Island Fire Nation, Ont., have been identified as Michelle White, 36, and Gretta Williams, 50.
On Wednesday, Lambton County OPP received a report of a collision involving a vehicle and multiple cyclists on River Road shortly before 5 a.m.
Trending Stories
Read more: SIU finds no ‘reasonable grounds’ to charge London police officers in shooting of Justin Bourassa
The cyclists were pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments