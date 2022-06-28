Police investigate another shooting incident in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating yet another shooting incident, this one occurring over the weekend in Kitchener.

The latest incident occurred in the Meinzinger Park neighbourhood. Sunday at around 5 a.m., police say officers were called to a collision at Avalon Place.

Officers were told that a gunshot had been heard in the area.

Police also say they found a man who was injured as a result of the collision or shooting.

The officers also located evidence that a gun had been fired.

There have been at least a dozen shooting incidents in Waterloo Region this year.