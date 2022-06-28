Menu

Crime

Police investigate another shooting incident in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 10:32 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating yet another shooting incident, this one occurring over the weekend in Kitchener.

The latest incident occurred in the Meinzinger Park neighbourhood. Sunday at around 5 a.m., police say officers were called to a collision at Avalon Place.

Read more: Police believe Kitchener shootings connected, release pic of 3 men of interest

Officers were told that a gunshot had been heard in the area.

Trending Stories

Police also say they found a man who was injured as a result of the collision or shooting.

The officers also located evidence that a gun had been fired.

There have been at least a dozen shooting incidents in Waterloo Region this year.

