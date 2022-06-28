Menu

Comments

Crime

3 people dead, one injured after stabbing in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2022 8:20 am
The scene of the incident in Ottawa on Tuesday. View image in full screen
The scene of the incident in Ottawa on Tuesday. Global News

Three people are dead and one person is being treated in hospital after an overnight stabbing in Ottawa.

Ottawa police say officers were called to a location on Anoka Street at 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

They say two people were found dead at the scene and a third was taken to hospital with multiple serious stab wounds.

Read more: Multiple victims injured after shooting during Scarborough robbery

Another person died after what police called “an interaction with police.”

Ottawa police’s homicide unit is investigating the stabbing deaths.

They say Ontario’s police watchdog agency is investigating the police-involved death.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
