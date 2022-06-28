3 people dead, one injured after stabbing in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead and one person is being treated in hospital after an overnight stabbing in Ottawa.

Ottawa police say officers were called to a location on Anoka Street at 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

They say two people were found dead at the scene and a third was taken to hospital with multiple serious stab wounds.

Another person died after what police called “an interaction with police.”

Ottawa police’s homicide unit is investigating the stabbing deaths.

They say Ontario’s police watchdog agency is investigating the police-involved death.