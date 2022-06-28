Menu

Crime

Jury to present recommendations at inquest into deaths of 3 Ontario women

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2022 6:22 am
Basil Borutski arrives in a police vehicle for an appearance at the courthouse in Pembroke, Ont., on September 23, 2015. A jury is set to present a verdict and recommendations at a coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women in rural eastern Ontario today. View image in full screen
Basil Borutski arrives in a police vehicle for an appearance at the courthouse in Pembroke, Ont., on September 23, 2015. A jury is set to present a verdict and recommendations at a coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women in rural eastern Ontario today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A jury is set to present a verdict and recommendations today at a coroner’s inquest into the deaths of three women in rural eastern Ontario.

The inquest, which began June 6, is examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Carol Culleton, Nathalie Warmerdam and Anastasia Kuzyk, with a focus on the dynamics of gender-based violence, intimate partner violence and femicide in rural communities.

Culleton, Warmerdam and Kuzyk were killed on their properties in the Renfrew County area on the same day in 2015 by Basil Borutski, a man who had a known history of violence against women.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘So much left to do’: Lawyers, daughter of murder victim share proposals at inquest

The five-member jury has been tasked with presenting a set of recommendations aimed at preventing similar tragedies and protecting victims of intimate partner violence, particularly in rural communities.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, lawyers and Wamerdam’s daughter Valerie shared their own recommendations with the jury, including the need for “adequate and stable” funding from the provincial government for organizations providing intimate partner violence support services and the creation of an independent commission on the issue.

A press conference is expected after the jury presents its verdict and recommendations, featuring comments from Valerie Warmerdam and other parties involved in the inquest.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
