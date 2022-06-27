Woman suspected missing near North Thompson River located safely

Send this page to someone via email

Kamloops RCMP says that a woman who was suspected missing after her belongings were found next to the North Thompson River has been located safely.

Police issued the bulletin for Louise Grainger, after personal items, including her ID, were located on the shores of the river near flowing water in the area of Schubert Drive and Cypress Avenue.

In an update Monday afternoon, Mounties said she was found in the lower Sahali area and was safe.

Police thanked the public for their help in locating her.

