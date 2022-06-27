Menu

Canada

N.S. high school named after controversial Prince Andrew to get new name

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Prince Andrew settles sexual assault case with accuser Virginia Giuffre' Prince Andrew settles sexual assault case with accuser Virginia Giuffre
WATCH: Before a civil trial could go ahead, Prince Andrew has reached an out-of-court settlement with Virgina Giuffre, who's accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. Redmond Shannon reports on what the settlement entails, what it means for Andrew's connections to Jeffrey Epstein, and whether the disgraced royal could reclaim his reputation – Feb 15, 2022

A Nova Scotia high school is distancing itself from a controversial royal namesake by adopting a new name.

As of Aug. 1, Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth, N.S., will be known as Woodlawn High School.

Read more: Dartmouth’s Prince Andrew High School takes first steps toward possibly changing name

The school opened in 1960, and it had 736 students enrolled this school year.

The school’s administration and members of the school advisory council began the process of renaming the school in January 2021, although the idea was first floated in October 2019.

The move came after Prince Andrew faced allegations of sexual assault against underaged girls and was linked to disgraced late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Queen’s second son has since renounced his military titles and patronages, and settled a civil lawsuit in February.

Read more: Prince Andrew renounces military titles, patronages ahead of lawsuit

Students, families, staff and community members submitted suggestions for names, and the renaming committee produced a report for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).

The top three final names submitted were Woodlawn High School, City of Lakes High School and Ponamogoatitjg Academy.

In a letter to students and families on Monday, Elwin LeRoux, Regional Executive Director of Education for HRCE, called the new name choice “great news.”

“I offer my sincere thanks to everyone who participated in this important process. I am especially appreciative to the committee for their time and efforts,” he wrote.

Read more: Prince Andrew sex assault allegations spark name change discussions for Dartmouth school

HRCE has a policy in place for renaming schools.

In March 2021, two Halifax-area schools were renamed after ongoing controversies surrounding their original namesakes. Sir John A. Macdonald High School in Upper Tantallon became Bay View High School, while Tallahassee Community School in Eastern Passage became Horizon Elementary School.

In 2011, Cornwallis Junior High was renamed Halifax Central Junior High after years of the Indigenous community and allies calling for a name change due to the negative impacts Edward Cornwallis had on the Mi’kmaq people.

Click to play video: 'Sex assault allegations spark name change discussions at Prince Andrew High School' Sex assault allegations spark name change discussions at Prince Andrew High School
Sex assault allegations spark name change discussions at Prince Andrew High School – Dec 16, 2019
