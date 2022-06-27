Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigate after online video advocates for genocide

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 4:52 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News

Toronto police said officers are investigating after a video was posted on social media, advocating a genocide.

The force said that on June 21, a video was filmed in the Dundas Square area and was posted on social media.

Police said an individual made comments “advocating the deaths of two religious groups.”

Employee stabbed 'multiple times' during hold-up at Toronto bank, police say

Officers said the investigation is being “treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence and is being actively investigated” by the force’s hate crime unit.

“Willful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent,” a press release read.

“Members of the Hate Crime Unit will provide assistance and seek the Attorney General’s consent to lay these charges, if applicable. These charges are often laid at a later time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

