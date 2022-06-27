Toronto police investigate after online video advocates for genocide

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police said officers are investigating after a video was posted on social media, advocating a genocide.

The force said that on June 21, a video was filmed in the Dundas Square area and was posted on social media.

Police said an individual made comments “advocating the deaths of two religious groups.”

Officers said the investigation is being “treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence and is being actively investigated” by the force’s hate crime unit.

“Willful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent,” a press release read.

Story continues below advertisement

“Members of the Hate Crime Unit will provide assistance and seek the Attorney General’s consent to lay these charges, if applicable. These charges are often laid at a later time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.