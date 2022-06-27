Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Four-week trial begins for Abbotsford, B.C. hog farm protesters

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 4:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Hundreds of animal rights activists descend on Abbotsford hog farm' Hundreds of animal rights activists descend on Abbotsford hog farm
An animal rights demonstration was sparked by allegations of sick and dead pigs at an Abbotsford pig farm. But the owners of the farm dispute the claims, saying they take good care of the animals. Paul Johnson reports – Apr 28, 2019

A trial is underway for three animal rights activists accused of breaking into an Abbotsford pig farm in 2019.

Amy Soranno, Roy Sasano and Nick Schafer are facing a combined 14 charges, including break-and-enter and criminal mischief, in what is scheduled to be a four-week jury trial.

“Us going through this for four weeks, it pales in comparison to what those animals endure every single day inside farms just like Excelsior,” Soranno told Global News outside the B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford on Monday.

Read more: No charges for Abbotsford hog farm allegedly shown in animal rights activists’ video

“This is nothing. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share their stories and talk about the millions of animals who suffer inside these facilities every single day.”

Story continues below advertisement

The trio is alleged to have been among a group of some 200 protesters who occupied a barn at Excelsior Hog Farms on Apr. 28, 2019, after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) released a video allegedly showing improper treatment of the pigs inside.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Disturbing images captured at Abbotsford pig farm' Disturbing images captured at Abbotsford pig farm
Disturbing images captured at Abbotsford pig farm – Apr 28, 2019

In the video, pigs can be seen crammed into pens, while some are sickly and covered with tumours or lying apparently dead on the ground.

The B.C. SPCA investigated the farm but did not recommend charges against its operators, saying it was unable to verify the video, which lacked timestamps or geographic indicators.

Read more: Animal rights activists occupy B.C. pig farm over abusive conditions allegedly caught on video

At the time, farm co-owner Ray Binnendyk said he believed some of the photos were staged, and that Excelsior was one of the first farms in B.C. that allowed pigs to leave their pens on their own and walk around freely.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe they were staged because some of those pictures couldn’t have been from our farm. We’re not sure,” he said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And Enter tagJustice tagTrial tagAnimal Cruelty tagBC SPCA tagAnimal Rights tagPETA tagHog Farm tagmischeif tagExcelsior Hog Farms tagPETA video taghog farm protest taghog farm trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers