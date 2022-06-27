Four-week trial begins for Abbotsford, B.C. hog farm protesters

Send this page to someone via email

A trial is underway for three animal rights activists accused of breaking into an Abbotsford pig farm in 2019.

Amy Soranno, Roy Sasano and Nick Schafer are facing a combined 14 charges, including break-and-enter and criminal mischief, in what is scheduled to be a four-week jury trial.

“Us going through this for four weeks, it pales in comparison to what those animals endure every single day inside farms just like Excelsior,” Soranno told Global News outside the B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford on Monday.

“This is nothing. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share their stories and talk about the millions of animals who suffer inside these facilities every single day.”

The trio is alleged to have been among a group of some 200 protesters who occupied a barn at Excelsior Hog Farms on Apr. 28, 2019, after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) released a video allegedly showing improper treatment of the pigs inside.

In the video, pigs can be seen crammed into pens, while some are sickly and covered with tumours or lying apparently dead on the ground.

The B.C. SPCA investigated the farm but did not recommend charges against its operators, saying it was unable to verify the video, which lacked timestamps or geographic indicators.

At the time, farm co-owner Ray Binnendyk said he believed some of the photos were staged, and that Excelsior was one of the first farms in B.C. that allowed pigs to leave their pens on their own and walk around freely.

“We believe they were staged because some of those pictures couldn’t have been from our farm. We’re not sure,” he said.