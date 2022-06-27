Manitoba funds adult epilepsy surgery program

Manitoba is establishing an adult epilepsy surgery program, the province says.
An annual investment of $2.5 million will go to starting the program, funding its operations and expanding a pediatric program.
“Investing in a comprehensive adult epilepsy program that can provide monitoring and life-changing surgical intervention for patients will allow Manitobans to get the care they need here at home,” Health Minister Audrey Gordon said in a release.
When it’s fully operational, the province says the program will provide about 50 epilepsy surgeries each year for adults and kids.
Read more: Patients waiting more than a day to be admitted in Winnipeg hospitals — ‘It’s absolutely terrifying’
Gordon said the surgery can provide significant lifestyle improvements and reduce ongoing health-care needs for people with the neurological disorder.
The program will be run at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.
Comments