Health

Manitoba funds adult epilepsy surgery program

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2022 3:03 pm
Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced funding for an adult epilepsy surgery program Monday.
Manitoba is establishing an adult epilepsy surgery program, the province says.

An annual investment of $2.5 million will go to starting the program, funding its operations and expanding a pediatric program.

“Investing in a comprehensive adult epilepsy program that can provide monitoring and life-changing surgical intervention for patients will allow Manitobans to get the care they need here at home,” Health Minister Audrey Gordon said in a release.

When it’s fully operational, the province says the program will provide about 50 epilepsy surgeries each year for adults and kids.

Gordon said the surgery can provide significant lifestyle improvements and reduce ongoing health-care needs for people with the neurological disorder.

The program will be run at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
