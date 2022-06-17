Province pledges $16 million toward staffing, training at Manitoba care homes

Send this page to someone via email

The province is passing some much-needed cash on to Manitoba’s personal care home industry, following the recommendations set out in the Stevenson Review.

The review, an independent report on the state of the province’s care homes following controversy around COVID-19 outbreaks earlier in the pandemic, was issued in April of this year.

On Friday, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnson, along with Health Minister Audrey Gordon, announced funding to the tune of $16 million toward staffing and training at Manitoba care homes.

Read more: Province to implement all recommendations in Maples care home review

The funding is intended to support the addition of 72 new positions for registered and licensed practical nurses, as well as the recruitment and hiring of more than 350 new health-care aides, the province said.

Story continues below advertisement

It will also be used to establish medical leads to provide guidance to care homes, as well as to enhance infection prevention controls.

“Strengthening health care is the top priority for our government including the health and well-being of people living in personal care homes,” said Gordon.

“We are investing in staffing and training to improve care and building an environment to support better health outcomes and safer lives for older Manitobans.”

3:18 Opposition Response to Stevenson Review Opposition Response to Stevenson Review – Apr 6, 2022