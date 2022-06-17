Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Province pledges $16 million toward staffing, training at Manitoba care homes

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 3:01 pm
The crisis at Maples Personal Care Home led to the recommendations the province says it's now implementing. View image in full screen
The crisis at Maples Personal Care Home led to the recommendations the province says it's now implementing. Global News / File

The province is passing some much-needed cash on to Manitoba’s personal care home industry, following the recommendations set out in the Stevenson Review.

The review, an independent report on the state of the province’s care homes following controversy around COVID-19 outbreaks earlier in the pandemic, was issued in April of this year.

On Friday, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnson, along with Health Minister Audrey Gordon, announced funding to the tune of $16 million toward staffing and training at Manitoba care homes.

Read more: Province to implement all recommendations in Maples care home review

The funding is intended to support the addition of 72 new positions for registered and licensed practical nurses, as well as the recruitment and hiring of more than 350 new health-care aides, the province said.

Story continues below advertisement

It will also be used to establish medical leads to provide guidance to care homes, as well as to enhance infection prevention controls.

Trending Stories

“Strengthening health care is the top priority for our government including the health and well-being of people living in personal care homes,” said Gordon.

“We are investing in staffing and training to improve care and building an environment to support better health outcomes and safer lives for older Manitobans.”

Click to play video: 'Opposition Response to Stevenson Review' Opposition Response to Stevenson Review
Opposition Response to Stevenson Review – Apr 6, 2022
Advertisement
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagProvince of Manitoba tagCare Homes tagAudrey Gordon tagScott Johnson tagStevenson Review tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers