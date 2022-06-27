SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

City of London to host return of Canada Day fireworks in Harris Park

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 2:49 pm
On Saturday, starting at 10 p.m., Londoners are set to see the return of some long-awaited Canada Day festivities including fireworks at Harris Park presented by the City of London. View image in full screen
On Saturday, starting at 10 p.m., Londoners are set to see the return of some long-awaited Canada Day festivities including fireworks at Harris Park presented by the City of London. CP PHOTO/Nathan Denette

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of London, Ont., are set to see the return of traditional Canada Day festivities including fireworks at Harris Park, presented by the City of London.

The free event is set to begin at 10 p.m.

Read more: London, Ont. officials planning for Canada Day fireworks response after Victoria Day complaints

“This is a long-standing tradition for Londoners to have these fireworks, we’ve been putting them on for about 15 years,” said Kristen Pawelec, director of community development and grants for the City.

Leading up to the display, the London Heritage Council is set to host Night Market London and Canada Day London on Dundas place and Talbot Street.

Both events are set to feature live entertainment from local artists, street and stage performances, local food and drink vendors, and a “relaxation lounge” featuring local craft beer and wineries.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, Canada Day London will also hold a collaborative children’s zone and Touch-A-Truck vehicle displays.

Might Market London will take place Thursday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Canada Day London will be held Friday from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m., leading up to the fireworks in Harris Park.

Trending Stories

“I think everyone’s excited to get back out,” Pawelec said. “I know the Heritage Council is really excited to be offering some events on Dundas Place and to really animate that space.”

Under the city’s current firework bylaw, residents are only allowed to set off fireworks between dusk and 11 p.m. on Victoria Day and Canada Day.

According to the city, several roads will be closed from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Canada Day to accommodate the festivities including:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Queens Avenue from Ridout Street North to Riverside Drive and Wharncliffe Road North
  • Dundas Street from Riverside Drive to Ridout Street North
  • Thames Street from Dundas Street to Harris Park Gate
  • Ridout Street North from Fullarton Street to Queens Avenue, which is currently closed for construction of the Downtown Loop
  • West London Dykes near Labatt Park
  • Queens Bridge and Kensington Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic; pedestrians will be able to walk through Queens Bridge until 9 p.m.

The Ivey Park splash pad will also be closed at 6 p.m. to accommodate for the firework display. Ivey Park and the public walkway in front of the HMCS Prevost on Becher Street will also be closed at 7 p.m.

On-street parking meters will be available free of charge on July 1.

Attendees traveling from downtown for the fireworks are encouraged, by the City of London, to park at one of the municipal parking lots nearby Harris Park, including lots 9, 12, 21, 6 and 20.

Downtown parking locations and parking lot prices can be found on the City’s website.

Transit users are also advised to visit the LTC website for service updates and detours.

