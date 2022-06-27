Menu

Education

Guelph teacher and student receive school safety patrol honours

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 2:04 pm
Brant Avenue Public School teacher Robb Graham and student Dilnaaz Tathgar receive honours for their work on the school's safety patrol. View image in full screen
Brant Avenue Public School teacher Robb Graham and student Dilnaaz Tathgar receive honours for their work on the school's safety patrol. Upper Grand District School Board

A teacher at Brant Avenue Public School in Guelph is the 2022 CAA School Safety Patrol Supervisor of the Year.

Representatives from the Canadian Automobile Association came to the school on Thursday to present Robb Graham with the award.

The Guelph Police Service was also on hand to present Graham with the Guelph Police Service Patrol Supervisor of the Year while student Dilnaaz Tathgar was named Patroller of the Year.

Read more: Guelph moves to Level 1 yellow water restrictions

According to a news release from the Upper Grand District School Board, Graham exemplified his dedication by making sure students were able to cross the road safely, even during cold weather months.

He also helped organize the school’s safety patrol training, meetings and schedules.

Dilnaaz has been a patroller at the school for two years and she has been described as a leader, problem-solver and wonderful role model.

 

