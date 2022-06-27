Guelph teacher and student receive school safety patrol honours

Send this page to someone via email

A teacher at Brant Avenue Public School in Guelph is the 2022 CAA School Safety Patrol Supervisor of the Year.

Representatives from the Canadian Automobile Association came to the school on Thursday to present Robb Graham with the award.

The Guelph Police Service was also on hand to present Graham with the Guelph Police Service Patrol Supervisor of the Year while student Dilnaaz Tathgar was named Patroller of the Year.

According to a news release from the Upper Grand District School Board, Graham exemplified his dedication by making sure students were able to cross the road safely, even during cold weather months.

He also helped organize the school’s safety patrol training, meetings and schedules.

Dilnaaz has been a patroller at the school for two years and she has been described as a leader, problem-solver and wonderful role model.