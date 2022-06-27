Menu

Crime

Man arrested carrying 2 samurai swords in downtown Oshawa: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2022 1:26 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Durham Regional Police say a man has been arrested and charged after officers found him carrying two samurai swords and an imitation firearm in downtown Oshawa.

Police say officers were on a foot patrol on Friday when they saw a man sitting outside a stairwell with two samurai swords on his lap.

Police say the man was taken into custody without incident.

Read more: 5 men shot, 2 dead overnight at Oshawa bar: police

Along with the swords, police say officers seized several knives and an imitation firearm.

The 36-year-old man was charged with failure to comply with a probation order and possession of weapons dangerous to public peace.

Police say he was released on an undertaking.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
