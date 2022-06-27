London ride-share driver charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A London ride-share driver is facing charges related to sexual assault after police say a passenger reported being assaulted on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m., on Saturday, June 25, when a woman requested a pickup from a ride-share service.

Police say the woman provided the address where she requested to be dropped off, but instead, the driver stopped the vehicle on the side of the road, off-course from the location they were heading to.

When the woman attempted to open the door and leave, police say it was locked and she demanded to be let out.

The victim yelled for help, and the suspect proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner before she was able to unlock a door and escape, police say.

Officers say the victim fled on foot, flagged down a passerby for help and called police for assistance.

The suspect left the area in the vehicle, but police say he was tracked down and arrested a short time later, around 9 p.m.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Mohammad Alhawash, 67, of London, has been charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on Aug. 15 in relation to the charges.