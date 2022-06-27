Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested in north London, Ont. cyclist assault: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 12:46 pm
The start of the bike lane along Adelaide Street, south of Kipps Lane. View image in full screen
The start of the bike lane along Adelaide Street, south of Kipps Lane. Google Maps

A London, Ont., man has been arrested in relation to an assault investigation last week involving a cyclist in the city’s north end.

Michael S. Glomba, 45, of London, has been charged with one count of assault.

London police had shared a picture with the public last week in an attempt to identify the suspect involved in the assault.

The incident happened in the area of Adelaide Street North and Kipps Lane around 4:30 p.m. on June 23, when police say a cyclist was approached by a man they did not know and was assaulted, suffering minor injuries.

Read more: Male suspect sought in north London, Ont. cyclist assault: police

London resident Peter Riley was the cyclist involved.

Speaking to Global News about the incident last week, Riley said he had been biking home from work northbound along Adelaide Street when he came upon a vehicle in the laneway of a residential complex just south of Kipps Lane.

“So I kind of yell out to him, ‘You’re blocking the bike lane!’ … Nothing too offensive, or certainly nothing profane. He yelled back with the predictable obscenities and stuff like that, something to the effect to get off the road.”

Read more: Estimated $600K damaged pegged to London, Ont. townhouse fire

Continuing north down the bike path, Riley says he was stopped by a red light at Kipps. There, he says he saw the same driver turn the corner onto Kipps, nearly striking a pedestrian who was crossing Adelaide.

“I’m still waiting for the red light, so he stops on the edge of the road, (and) gets out. I decide. ‘Oh, I’d better take a picture of this. This doesn’t look like a good situation,'” Riley said.

“He comes up to me, kind of yelling the typical obscenities, and then he just hits me in the face. I get knocked off my bike, and he just walks back to his car and roars off.”

Warning graphic image
Tap to view
Peter Riley
View image in full screen
Peter Riley. Courtesy: @AFynClass via Twitter

Riley suffered a swollen black eye and a cut from his glasses in the altercation, but fortunately did not need to visit the hospital or an urgent care clinic.

Glomba appeared in London court Sunday in relation to the charge.

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick

