Crime

Winnipeg cops identify victim in fatal Sunday morning shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 11:08 am
Police on scene Sunday at a shooting on Alexander Avenue. View image in full screen
Police on scene Sunday at a shooting on Alexander Avenue. Global News / Josh Arason

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a Sunday morning shooting at an Alexander Avenue home.

Police said they were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m., where they found 31-year-old Aaron Ashton McKay with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Read more: One man dead after police shooting near Salter and Mountain

Although the investigation continues, police said they believe there was a gathering of people at the scene, in the 500 block of Alexander, when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Boy, 11, hit by stray bullet in Red River Ex shooting, police say' Boy, 11, hit by stray bullet in Red River Ex shooting, police say
