Winnipeg cops identify victim in fatal Sunday morning shooting

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a Sunday morning shooting at an Alexander Avenue home.
Police said they were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m., where they found 31-year-old Aaron Ashton McKay with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Although the investigation continues, police said they believe there was a gathering of people at the scene, in the 500 block of Alexander, when the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
