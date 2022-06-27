Winnipeg cops identify victim in fatal Sunday morning shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a Sunday morning shooting at an Alexander Avenue home.

Police said they were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m., where they found 31-year-old Aaron Ashton McKay with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Read more: One man dead after police shooting near Salter and Mountain

Although the investigation continues, police said they believe there was a gathering of people at the scene, in the 500 block of Alexander, when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement