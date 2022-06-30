Menu

Canada

Canada Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 9:32 am
Members of the Vahid family pose for a photograph ahead a fireworks show in Toronto on Sunday, July 1, 2018. View image in full screen
Members of the Vahid family pose for a photograph ahead a fireworks show in Toronto on Sunday, July 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Many Ontarians have the day off on Friday as the country celebrates Canada Day. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed on Friday, July 1.

What’s open

  • The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Movie theatres
  • Select Beer Store retail locations in the GTA will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule
  • TTC service will begin at around 8 a.m., and will run every four-to-five minutes.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Rabba Fine Foods locations.
  • Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Read more: Canada Day 2022: A list of fireworks shows in the Toronto area

What’s closed:

  • LCBO stores will be closed.
  • Provincial and municipal government offices.
  • Toronto Public Library branches.
  • Most grocery stores, with a few exceptions.
  • No mail delivery on Canada Day.
  • Banks and some retail stores.
