Canada Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto

Many Ontarians have the day off on Friday as the country celebrates Canada Day. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed on Friday, July 1.
What’s open
- The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Movie theatres
- Select Beer Store retail locations in the GTA will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule
- TTC service will begin at around 8 a.m., and will run every four-to-five minutes.
- Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Rabba Fine Foods locations.
- Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What’s closed:
- LCBO stores will be closed.
- Provincial and municipal government offices.
- Toronto Public Library branches.
- Most grocery stores, with a few exceptions.
- No mail delivery on Canada Day.
- Banks and some retail stores.
