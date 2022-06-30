Canada Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Many Ontarians have the day off on Friday as the country celebrates Canada Day. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed on Friday, July 1.

What’s open

The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Movie theatres

Select Beer Store retail locations in the GTA will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule

TTC service will begin at around 8 a.m., and will run every four-to-five minutes.

Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rabba Fine Foods locations.

Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What’s closed:

LCBO stores will be closed.

Provincial and municipal government offices.

Toronto Public Library branches.

Most grocery stores, with a few exceptions.

No mail delivery on Canada Day.

Banks and some retail stores.

