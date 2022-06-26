Menu

Crime

Victoria police arrest man after 3 women sexually assaulted in public

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 26, 2022 6:24 pm
One man remains in custody, after officers witnesses the man sexually assault three women. View image in full screen
One man remains in custody, after officers witnesses the man sexually assault three women. BC Emergency Photography / Flickr

Victoria police have arrested a man witnessed as he sexually assaulted three women in “rapid succession” in public.

The arrest took place Saturday, June 25, in the 1100 block of Douglas Street.

Read more: More than 75% of Victoria residents don’t feel safe downtown at night: Victoria PD survey

“As officers arrived, they observed a man approach a group of women and sexually assault them from behind,” Victoria Police said.

“A fourth woman and a female youth approached officers to report they’d also been attacked.”

Victoria Police Department believes there may be more victims, and are asking anyone with possible information to come forward.

The suspect is being held in custody.

“This man is unknown to the women he attacked,” Victoria Police said, in a release.

“While none of the women required medical attention, at least one was struck with enough force to knock her to the ground.”

Click to play video: 'VPD releases video of suspect in sex assault' VPD releases video of suspect in sex assault
VPD releases video of suspect in sex assault
