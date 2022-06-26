Victoria police arrest man after 3 women sexually assaulted in public

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police have arrested a man witnessed as he sexually assaulted three women in “rapid succession” in public.

The arrest took place Saturday, June 25, in the 1100 block of Douglas Street.

“As officers arrived, they observed a man approach a group of women and sexually assault them from behind,” Victoria Police said.

“A fourth woman and a female youth approached officers to report they’d also been attacked.”

Victoria Police Department believes there may be more victims, and are asking anyone with possible information to come forward.

We want survivors of sexualized violence to know that #webebelieveyou. If & when you are ready to share your story, we are here to listen. Info on supports, including options for telling your story here: https://t.co/ZdOBFORMps — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) June 26, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is being held in custody.

“This man is unknown to the women he attacked,” Victoria Police said, in a release.

“While none of the women required medical attention, at least one was struck with enough force to knock her to the ground.”

0:28 VPD releases video of suspect in sex assault VPD releases video of suspect in sex assault