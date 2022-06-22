Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest assistant massage therapist accused of Mississauga sexual assault

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 4:22 pm
Salah Saod Al Handani, a 57-year-old man from Mississauga.
Salah Saod Al Handani, a 57-year-old man from Mississauga. Peel Regional Police/Handout

Police in Mississauga have arrested an assistant massage therapist in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said an alleged sexual assault took place on June 15 in the area of Hurontario Street and Dundas Street East.

Police said a 39-year-old woman went to a massage clinic in the area where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Trending Stories

Read more: Massage therapist in Thornhill charged with sexual assault

A week later, on Wednesday, police announced the arrest of a 57-year-old man in relation to the incident. Officers said Salah Saod Al Handani, from Mississauga, faced a charge of sexual assault.

He has three years of massage experience but is not registered as massage therapist, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSexual Assault tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagPeel Region tagMississauga crime tagPRP tagMassage therapist sexual assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers