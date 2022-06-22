Police arrest assistant massage therapist accused of Mississauga sexual assault

Police in Mississauga have arrested an assistant massage therapist in relation to a sexual assault investigation.
In a press release, Peel Regional Police said an alleged sexual assault took place on June 15 in the area of Hurontario Street and Dundas Street East.
Police said a 39-year-old woman went to a massage clinic in the area where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.
A week later, on Wednesday, police announced the arrest of a 57-year-old man in relation to the incident. Officers said Salah Saod Al Handani, from Mississauga, faced a charge of sexual assault.
He has three years of massage experience but is not registered as massage therapist, police said.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims.
