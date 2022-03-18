Massage therapist in Thornhill charged with sexual assault

A massage therapist is facing two sexual assault charges after two victims came forward about incidents at a Thornhill clinic, York Regional Police say.
Police said that on March 10, it was reported to officers that a victim was sexually assaulted during a massage therapy session with a registered massage therapist.
Amid the investigation, police said a second victim came forward about a sexual assault incident a few days prior on March 5.
The two incidents occurred at the same rehab and massage therapy clinic on Promenade Circle in Thornhill, police said.
Investigators said they determined both incidents involved the same suspect.
On March 14, officers charged 51-year-old Yu Liu, a Toronto resident, with two counts of sexual assault.
Police are releasing his photo and are asking any additional victims to come forward.
