Crime

Massage therapist in Thornhill charged with sexual assault

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 12:12 pm
Yu Liu, 51. View image in full screen
Yu Liu, 51. Handout / York Regional Police

A massage therapist is facing two sexual assault charges after two victims came forward about incidents at a Thornhill clinic, York Regional Police say.

Police said that on March 10, it was reported to officers that a victim was sexually assaulted during a massage therapy session with a registered massage therapist.

Amid the investigation, police said a second victim came forward about a sexual assault incident a few days prior on March 5.

The two incidents occurred at the same rehab and massage therapy clinic on Promenade Circle in Thornhill, police said.

Read more: Toronto man charged after alleged sexual assault during massage session

Investigators said they determined both incidents involved the same suspect.

On March 14, officers charged 51-year-old Yu Liu, a Toronto resident, with two counts of sexual assault.

Police are releasing his photo and are asking any additional victims to come forward.

