Police seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted on Markham bus

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted on a bus in Markham.

York Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 10:15 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was riding the bus in the Country Glen Road and Church Street area.

Police said the bus stopped, and a male suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim as he exited the bus.

Officers are now searching for a man in his 20s, standing approximately five-feet-ten-inches tall, with a slim build.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted on a bus in Markham. York Regional Police / Handout

Police said he was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and black pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.