Crime

Police seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted on Markham bus

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 12:23 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted on a bus in Markham.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted on a bus in Markham. York Regional Police / Handout

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted on a bus in Markham.

York Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 10:15 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was riding the bus in the Country Glen Road and Church Street area.

Police said the bus stopped, and a male suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim as he exited the bus.

Officers are now searching for a man in his 20s, standing approximately five-feet-ten-inches tall, with a slim build.

Police said he was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

