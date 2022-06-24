Police seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted on Markham bus

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted on a bus in Markham.
York Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 10:15 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was riding the bus in the Country Glen Road and Church Street area.
Police said the bus stopped, and a male suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim as he exited the bus.
Officers are now searching for a man in his 20s, standing approximately five-feet-ten-inches tall, with a slim build.
Police said he was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
