Weather

Severe thunderstorms set to roll through Edmonton area, northern Alberta on Sunday

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 26, 2022 5:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s severe weather season is almost here. What can the province expect?' Alberta’s severe weather season is almost here. What can the province expect?
Hail, thunderstorms and even tornadoes are all part and parcel of an Alberta summer. With the province's severe weather season right around the corner, what can Albertans expect this year? Lauren Pullen reports. – May 17, 2022

Keep an eye to the sky Sunday if your afternoon and evening plans include outdoor activities — Environment Canada says the sunny weather is set to be replaced by summer storm activity.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, the weather agency said.

Read more: Two tornadoes spotted in central Manitoba on Friday

As of 3 p.m., severe thunderstorm watches were in effect for the Edmonton region and north of the city, stretching from one side of the province to the other.

Trending Stories

Thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and persist into this evening, Environment Canada said.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

Read more: As heat waves get hotter, experts warn against becoming ‘air conditioned society’

Large hail can damage property and cause injury, and strong wind gusts have the ability to toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

If safe to do so, share your weather photos with us via the Global Edmonton Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also post updates from your community using the hashtags #yegwx and #abstorm.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.

