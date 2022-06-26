Severe thunderstorms set to roll through Edmonton area, northern Alberta on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Keep an eye to the sky Sunday if your afternoon and evening plans include outdoor activities — Environment Canada says the sunny weather is set to be replaced by summer storm activity.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, the weather agency said.

As of 3 p.m., severe thunderstorm watches were in effect for the Edmonton region and north of the city, stretching from one side of the province to the other.

Thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and persist into this evening, Environment Canada said.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury, and strong wind gusts have the ability to toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

