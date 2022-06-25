Local Saskatoon Bakery celebrates 90th anniversary

Christies Bakery on 33rd Street was established in 1932 by the Christie brothers.

“My parents bought it in 1965, so that’s when they really recreated the business. Then I would say 20 years ago, my brother and I re-established the business,” said Tracey Muzzolini, Christie’s Bakery Co-owner.

The bakery has supplied people with breads, treats, and eats for 90 years and is ready to celebrate with fans and supporters.

“We’ve been a part of this community since 1932 and it’s been an important part of this community and it’s been a staple of 33rd Street, and over the years we’ve had good times and bad times, but the thing that is stable is the customer appreciation,” said Muzzolini.

Muzzolini recalls a childhood memory of cuddling up in a sleeping bag on the industrial floor alongside her brother, who is now also a co-owner.

“I just kind of stumbled to the production area in my pyjamas and my dad picked me up, put me on the middle of the table, I was just a little tiny thing and he put those hot loaves out and I couldn’t wait until it was cool I just had to break one open and eat the inside of it,” said Muzzolini.

This weekend, the family run business is offering cake, prizes, and their special pizza oven all day long to celebrate the anniversary.

On top of that, they also have ping pong, cornhole, and jugglers.

“I think there’s something for everyone here, we’ve seen a juggler and balloon animals, there’s games happening, but I think the pizza is definitely the highlight, but I think just being able to visit with friends and neighbors from the community has been really fun,” said Raylene Kershaw, customer.