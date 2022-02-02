Julien’s Bakery to close after more than 30 years in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

A beloved bakery that helped bring French flavour to Nova Scotia will soon close its doors after spending more than 30 years selling bread, buns and other baked goods.

In a statement posted to Facebook Tuesday evening, Didier Julien and Laura Mulrooney, owners of Julien’s Bakery, announced they will be retiring and closing their business.

“Many folks look forward to retirement but for me and Didier this is a difficult day,” said Mulrooney.

“Our staff are our family — some have been with us since our own adult children were babies. Baking is an art and a science, but it is also a physically demanding vocation and the Frenchman and I are ready for a quieter chapter.”

Julien first moved to Halifax from France in 1984, the statement said. While he first intended to stay for just six months, he ended up making the province his home.

The bakery, which helped popularize French breads and pastries in Nova Scotia, first opened as a bakery and café in Chester, N.S., before the business expanded to selling goods at the Hydrostone market in 1992.

Soon after, it opened its location in Halifax’s famous Hydrostone district.

The statement said the bakery will continue to provide baked goods to Julien’s Patisserie, Bakery & Café, which has been independently owned since 2011, until March 31.

That date will also be the final day to buy Julien’s Bakery goods at the Lunenburg Farmers’ Market. Julien’s final day at the Halifax Seaport market will be April 2.

