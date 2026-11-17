It’s almost snowbird season and a new survey shows a growing number of Gen Z say they plan to head to the U.S. this winter, while the traditional baby boomer snowbirds are still holding back.

The Travel Health Insurance Association of Canada’s Winter Smart Traveller Survey found 52 per cent of Gen Z Canadians, those generally born between 1997 and 2012, plan to visit the U.S. this winter. It’s an increase from 44 per cent last year.

By comparison just eight per cent of baby boomers, those born from 1946 to 1964, say they plan to do the same. The small number is a decrease from 10 per cent last year, but a big drop from the 31 per cent seen in 2024 before the U.S. trade war and threats by the U.S. administration to Canada’s sovereignty.

“I think we can take a look at it and think about the ease of access and also cost,” said Will McAleer, spokesperson for the THIA. “The easier it is to get someplace, typically the cheaper it’s going to be. So for the younger groups, hey, maybe it’s getting in a car and doing a road trip.”

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By comparison, he said boomers are choosing further distances like Europe, Mexico or the Caribbean because they can afford air travel and may be able to spend much longer than a single week away.

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The survey showed of Canadians going away this winter, about half of Gen Z travellers plan to take a week-long trip, while only six per cent of boomers plan a similar length. Yet 27 per cent of boomers who do plan a winter trip say they are planning one that lasts more than a week but less than a month.

Travel to the U.S. has shown a slight rebound in recent months after seeing consistent declines after President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025.

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Data from Statistics Canada showed Canadians took 1.9 million trips to the U.S. by automobile and air in October 2026, up three per cent from the same time last year. Road trips were up by 2.2 per cent from the same period, while air travel rose by 5.6 per cent.

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It was the seventh consecutive month of increasing travel to the U.S., but road travel was still down 29 per cent compared to 2024 and air travel down by 19 per cent.

Even with an increase, political tensions are still on Canadians’ minds.

The THIA survey showed 37 per cent said those tensions remain a top barrier for travelling outside their home province, followed by financial concerns and rising airfare.

Of the 1,527 Canadians surveyed, 65 per cent said they were unlikely to travel to the U.S. during winter this year compared to the 72 per cent who said the same last year.

“Whether it’s the news of large manufacturing losses, particularly heading south, and the government has been quite active on those files, that’s obviously a large concern,” McAveer said.

“I think you throw in the fact that there are initiatives south of the border that are focusing on immigration and anti-immigration, not feeling like you want to get mixed up in that can be a part of the decision-making process for Canadians this winter.”

A common place for snowbirds, Florida, recently saw voters approve a major cut in property taxes for permanent residents but Canadians who own property could be stuck with the bill. They could also see the assessed value on their property increase up to five per cent a year.

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The U.S. may still be a choice destination for Canadians who are deciding to travel, having reclaimed the top spot for primary winter destinations at 15 per cent. Travel within Canada sits at 14 per cent, with the Caribbean at 10 per cent.

—with files from Global News’ Uday Rana