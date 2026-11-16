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The province’s gambling regulator is considering the potential sale of Play Alberta as the agency weighs its future role in the province’s newly launched iGaming market.

An order in council approved Monday at the Alberta legislature allows Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission, or AGLC, to sell Play Alberta — although Red Tape Reduction and Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally says the decision rests with the agency.

The discussion over the government-owned gambling website launched in 2020 comes after Alberta’s private iGaming market generated more than $100 million for the province in its first three months.

In July, Alberta became the second province to officially open the doors to private online gambling operators, behind Ontario.

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On Monday, Nally said the AGLC is considering whether its future role in the market should focus exclusively on protecting Albertans and holding the industry accountable as a regulator, or whether it should continue to operate Play Alberta.

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“I think we can all agree, there’s some awkwardness in terms of the AGLC being both the regulator and the participant in the marketplace,” Nally said.

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“But again, if a decision is made to sell Play Alberta, it would be AGLC that makes that decision and it will be AGLC that participates in those negotiations.”

Nally said the order in council enables the AGLC to sell Play Alberta and transfer accounts to another operator, but a decision to proceed could still be a long way off.

The government said protecting players’ personal information is a top priority.

If Play Alberta is sold, player accounts would automatically be transferred to the new owner, with Albertans given a 90-day period to opt out.

The AGLC confirmed in a statement to Global News that discussions are underway about the potential sale and future operations of Play Alberta. It did not say who any potential buyers may be.

While those discussions continue, the agency said it would be “inappropriate to speculate on potential outcomes, timelines or transactions.”

AGLC said it remains focused on protecting Albertans and supporting a safe, well-regulated online gaming environment.

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Ontario has allowed residents to use online casinos and sportsbooks since 2022. Every year since, iGaming Ontario, the provincial regulator, has reported significant growth in overall betting, revenue and active accounts.

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Ontario has also seen significant increases in the number of people seeking help for gambling.

With files from The Canadian Press