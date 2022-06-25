Menu

Canada

NHL players stepping to the plate for mental health

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 25, 2022 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'NHL players raise money for Kelowna mental health campaign' NHL players raise money for Kelowna mental health campaign
NHL players are stepping up to the plate to raise money for a local foundation. A celebrity all-star slow-pitch game took place tonight to kick off the weekend tournament. Jasmine King has the story.

NHL players are again stepping up to the plate to raise money for the Kelowna General Hospital foundation.

After a two-year hiatus, the Homebase Charity Tournament has returned, with players and the public slugging it out on the diamond and signing autographs in between games.

Organizers of the annual event, Josh Gorges and Blake Comeau, are glad to see the return of the popular event.

Read more: Nearly $1 million collected in one-day fundraiser for Kelowna mental health supports

“I think just the fact that people are here being able to be out and free and having fun,” said Gorges. “It’s a great sign, so I’m excited about tonight.”

“Having the money going towards something that’s near and dear to us and have the community come out and support us like this, it means everything,” said Comeau.

The tournament is raising money for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation in support of its mental health campaign.

Noting that the two hockey players are well-known in Kelowna, KGH Foundation CEO Allison Ramchuk said mental health is something that affects a lot of people.

Click to play video: '“We See You” campaign launched by KGH Foundation hopes to raise $1.7 million for mental health support' “We See You” campaign launched by KGH Foundation hopes to raise $1.7 million for mental health support
“We See You” campaign launched by KGH Foundation hopes to raise $1.7 million for mental health support – Mar 11, 2022

“Being able to bring awareness and also raise funds, so that we can create pathways of care and support local programs,” said Ramchuk, “is huge, it makes a real difference.”

The all-star teams included players like Carey Price and Shea Weber. The players were also excited to be back on the field while raising money for a good cause.

“You know mental health is a very broad spectrum,” said former NHLer Jordin Tootoo. “So for us to raise awareness using NHL guys right in our backyard here, we can never get enough of it.”

Click to play video: 'Gorges-Comeau Homebase Slo-pitch Tournament kicks off fundraiser for JoeAnna’s House' Gorges-Comeau Homebase Slo-pitch Tournament kicks off fundraiser for JoeAnna’s House
Gorges-Comeau Homebase Slo-pitch Tournament kicks off fundraiser for JoeAnna’s House – Jun 29, 2019
