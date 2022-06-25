NHL players stepping to the plate for mental health

Send this page to someone via email

NHL players are again stepping up to the plate to raise money for the Kelowna General Hospital foundation.

After a two-year hiatus, the Homebase Charity Tournament has returned, with players and the public slugging it out on the diamond and signing autographs in between games.

Organizers of the annual event, Josh Gorges and Blake Comeau, are glad to see the return of the popular event.

“I think just the fact that people are here being able to be out and free and having fun,” said Gorges. “It’s a great sign, so I’m excited about tonight.”

“Having the money going towards something that’s near and dear to us and have the community come out and support us like this, it means everything,” said Comeau.

The tournament is raising money for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation in support of its mental health campaign.

Noting that the two hockey players are well-known in Kelowna, KGH Foundation CEO Allison Ramchuk said mental health is something that affects a lot of people.

“Being able to bring awareness and also raise funds, so that we can create pathways of care and support local programs,” said Ramchuk, “is huge, it makes a real difference.”

The all-star teams included players like Carey Price and Shea Weber. The players were also excited to be back on the field while raising money for a good cause.

“You know mental health is a very broad spectrum,” said former NHLer Jordin Tootoo. “So for us to raise awareness using NHL guys right in our backyard here, we can never get enough of it.”

