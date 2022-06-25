Halifax police say man faces mischief charge in alleged false 911 call

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a man faces a charge for allegedly making a false 911 call.

Police say they responded to a residence on Frances Street in Dartmouth, N.S., around 10:30 p.m. Friday after a caller reported a robbery and said someone had been shot inside the home.

They say an investigation determined that no robbery had occurred and no shots had been fired.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene without incident.

Police say he faces a charge of public mischief.

The man has been released and is to appear in court at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2022.