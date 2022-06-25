Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police say man faces mischief charge in alleged false 911 call

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2022 9:33 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: June 23' Global News at 6 Halifax: June 23
As inflation and interest rates continue to rise, there’s lots of talk about a cooling housing market, but an RBC report has found that Canadian home buyers are still facing the least affordable market in a generation. Halifax’s market is showing some signs of leveling out, but even as price increases slow, it doesn’t mean things are becoming more affordable. Alicia Draus has more. The results of a scathing new report on the state of government-owned public housing down’t surprise tenants who live there. Affordable housing advocates say a rapid response from the Nova Scotia government is needed. Alexa MacLean reports.

Halifax Regional Police say a man faces a charge for allegedly making a false 911 call.

Police say they responded to a residence on Frances Street in Dartmouth, N.S., around 10:30 p.m. Friday after a caller reported a robbery and said someone had been shot inside the home.

They say an investigation determined that no robbery had occurred and no shots had been fired.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alleged shooting outside Dartmouth auto repair shop shuts down area

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene without incident.

Police say he faces a charge of public mischief.

The man has been released and is to appear in court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Halifax Regional Police tag911 tagDartmouth police tagmischief charge tagFake 911 call tagFrances Street tagFrances Street police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers