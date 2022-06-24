Man arrested in connection with carjacking in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old Toronto man has been arrested in connection with a carjacking in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on March 2, 2021, officers received a report of a carjacking in the Royalcrest Road and Martin Grove Road area.

Police said the victim was driving their vehicle when they stopped in a parking lot.

Officers said a woman got into the front seat for a “pre-arranged meeting.”

“At the same time, a man jumped into the rear of the victim’s vehicle,” a news release said.

Officers said the man began to strike the victim with a hammer.

Police said the victim was able to get out of the vehicle, and the man drove it from the scene.

According to police, investigators identified the suspect.

Police said on June 22, 33-year-old Andy Hakh was arrested.

He has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said he appeared in court on June 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.