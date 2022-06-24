Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in connection with carjacking in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 6:10 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A 33-year-old Toronto man has been arrested in connection with a carjacking in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on March 2, 2021, officers received a report of a carjacking in the Royalcrest Road and Martin Grove Road area.

Police said the victim was driving their vehicle when they stopped in a parking lot.

Officers said a woman got into the front seat for a “pre-arranged meeting.”

Read more: Mississauga man charged in connection with carjacking in Toronto, police say

“At the same time, a man jumped into the rear of the victim’s vehicle,” a news release said.

Trending Stories

Officers said the man began to strike the victim with a hammer.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the victim was able to get out of the vehicle, and the man drove it from the scene.

According to police, investigators identified the suspect.

Police said on June 22, 33-year-old Andy Hakh was arrested.

He has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said he appeared in court on June 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTPS tagCarjacking tagMartin Grove Road tagcarjacking arrest tagToronto Arrest tagtoronto police crime tagtoronto carjacking arrest tagRoyalcrest Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers