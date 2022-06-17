Mississauga man charged in connection with carjacking in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old Mississauga man has been charged in connection with a carjacking in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Feb. 11, officers received a report of a carjacking in the Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West area.

Officers said a victim was driving with his friends when they stopped in a parking lot and two male suspects got into the backseat for a “pre-arranged meeting.”

Police said one of the suspects produced a handgun, and demanded the victim’s property.

According to police, the suspects then allegedly ordered the victim and his friend to get out of the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

“The victims exited and the two suspects drove away from the scene in the victim’s car,” a press release reads.

Officers said investigators identified one of the suspects.

Police said on June 16, officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s address and took him into custody.

Officers said that during the search, police allegedly “recovered items of evidentiary value in relation to the robbery.”

Police said 31-year-old Duong Dai Nguyen from Mississauga was arrested.

He has been charged with robbery with a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with probation.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Officers said one suspect “remains unidentified.”

Police said he is six-feet-tall, between the ages of 25 and 35, with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.