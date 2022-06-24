Project Bronco police raids done on homes in Kitchener and Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested 10 people and seized $225,000 in drugs after two homes were raided as part of a six-week investigation called Project Bronco.

Earlier, this month police, announced that they had raided a residence in Kitchener near Kingsway Drive and Sixth Avenue as part of the investigation, when they seized a weapon, drugs and stolen vehicles.

They have now also searched a home in Cambridge near Salisbury Avenue and Hardcastle Drive which added to the haul.

In total, police seized 22 stolen vehicles valued at $200,000, six stolen trailers, other stolen property valued at $150,000, $42,000 in cash, a sawed-off shotgun and around 150 rounds of ammo.

The drug haul included 590 grams of suspected cocaine, 182 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1 kilogram of suspected purple fentanyl, 4.9 grams of suspected heroin as well as 700 pills, including hydromorphone and other controlled substances which in total. Police estimated the street value to be $225,000.

The initial announcement stated that 2 men from Norfolk County and Kitchener had been arrested but eight others were taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Police say the 10 suspects, aged between 29 and 57, are facing a combined 80 Criminal Code charges and 12 Controlled Drug and Substances Act charges.