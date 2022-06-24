OPP lay charges after investigation into leaked Ontario government documents

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old Toronto resident has been charged after an investigation into leaked government documents in Ontario, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said in February 2019 that officers were notified by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care of a request to review “irregularities related to the handling of government documents.”

Police said in April 2019, the provincial government provided the OPP with information regarding the allegations.

The OPP said it assessed the information, which prompted an investigation led by the criminal investigation branch.

OPP said that after a “lengthy and thorough investigation,” police charged 49-year-old Christina Hronis from Toronto with breach of trust by a public officer and unauthorized use of a computer.

Police said Hronis is scheduled to appear in court in July.