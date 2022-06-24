Red Pheasant Cree Nation students receive new bikes to mark end of school year

Send this page to someone via email

The leadership of Red Pheasant Cree Nation went above and beyond to show their students at Clifford Wuttunee School their appreciation for their hard work in their studies.

Students from pre-kindergarten to Grade 8 received brand-new bikes during a school-year-end celebration.

“(Chief and Council) wanted to do something together as a community, planning and to be able to have a reward system for for the students for just getting through COVID the last couple of years and actually being in school,” said Marie Adam, Red Pheasant Cree Nation education director.

“The band had gotten together over the last … month to gather together some bikes to so that all the kids on the reserve get bikes.”

A total of over 200 bikes were purchased from different sources. This came from the band’s interagency planning, which stemmed from Red Pheasant leadership signing a comprehensive funding agreement with the federal government a couple years ago.

This allows for the band to start looking at taking over management of their programming and services on the reserve.

“So through the band administration and the other programs, they got together and started purchasing bikes for the kids because it’s something special for them,” said Adam.

“That was what they had decided to do for the school and for the kids.”

It was an investment that made a lot of kids happy, especially with summer days now in full swing.

“Just watching them ride around on the bikes, it was just amazing to watch,” said Adam. “So, they’re really happy.”

A couple of trucks made home deliveries to the kids that who were not able to attend the year-end celebration.

Red Pheasant Cree Nation is located 40 km south of North Battleford.

