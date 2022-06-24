Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after 61-year-old man assaulted in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 1:18 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on April 18 at around 2:30 p.m., a 61-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with another man in the Yonge Street and Wellesley Street area.

Officers said he was allegedly assaulted by the man.

Read more: Police seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted on Markham bus

According to police, two other men “joined in the assault causing severe injuries to the victim.”

Trending Stories

Police said the suspect then fled the scene.

Officers are searching for a man in his mid-twenties, standing five-feet-nine-inches tall, with curly hair.

Story continues below advertisement
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

According to police, he was seen wearing a red helmet and was riding a black e-scooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagAssault tagTPS tagYonge Street tagWellesley Street tagToronto police assault tagassault investigation toronto tagassault invesigation tagassault investigation toronto police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers