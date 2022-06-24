Police seek to identify suspect after 61-year-old man assaulted in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on April 18 at around 2:30 p.m., a 61-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with another man in the Yonge Street and Wellesley Street area.

Officers said he was allegedly assaulted by the man.

According to police, two other men “joined in the assault causing severe injuries to the victim.”

Police said the suspect then fled the scene.

Officers are searching for a man in his mid-twenties, standing five-feet-nine-inches tall, with curly hair.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

According to police, he was seen wearing a red helmet and was riding a black e-scooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.