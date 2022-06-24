Menu

Health

Canada signs $32.9M contract for smallpox drug with manufacturer Chimerix

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 24, 2022 2:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Monkeypox: Montreal changing vaccine access criteria to ‘prevention’ strategy' Monkeypox: Montreal changing vaccine access criteria to ‘prevention’ strategy
Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal's public health director, said Tuesday that the city was changing its criteria for its vaccination plan for monkeypox to a "pre-emptive" strategy, offering the vaccine to men who are or going to have a sexual relationship with other men in the city in the coming weeks and months. She added they may have had a "superspreader event" at the end of April linked to other outbreaks in some European cities – Jun 14, 2022

Chimerix Inc. has been awarded a contract by the Canadian government worth up to $32.9 million (US$25.3 million) for its smallpox drug likely to be used to treat monkeypox as the viral infection spreads across the world.

There have been more than 3,200 confirmed cases of monkeypox and one death reported in the last six weeks from 48 countries where it does not usually spread, according to the World Health Organization.

Read more: Mass vaccination campaign against Monkeypox needed, experts say

The contract, awarded by the Public Health Agency of Canada, comes a day after Chimerix announced an order worth $9.3 million for the smallpox drug, Tembexa.

“This second international procurement contract highlights Tembexa’s important role as a medical countermeasure and the need to have these types of medicines in strategic stockpiles for all age groups,” said Chief Executive Officer Mike Sherman.

Chimerix, which in May agreed to sell the rights of the drug to Emergent BioSolutions, said the contracts are expected to be completed before the sale goes through.

© 2022 Reuters
