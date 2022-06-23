Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Monkeypox outbreak: Case count rises to more than 3,200 globally, says WHO

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 23, 2022 6:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Monkeypox: WHO considers declaring public health emergency in closed-door debate' Monkeypox: WHO considers declaring public health emergency in closed-door debate
Monkeypox: WHO considers declaring public health emergency in closed-door debate

More than 3,200 confirmed monkeypox cases and one death were reported to the World Health Organization as part of the current outbreak.

There is need for intensified surveillance in the broader community, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday, adding that cases in non-endemic countries were still predominantly among men who have sex with men.

“Person-to-person transmission is ongoing and is likely underestimated,” Tedros said at a meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee.

Read more: WHO to discuss declaring monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency

The meeting of experts was convened by the WHO to decide whether to declare monkeypox a global health emergency.

Trending Stories

A “public health emergency of international concern” is WHO’s highest level of alert. Forty eight countries have reported cases in the current outbreak, which began in May.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'More than half of Canadians confident in monkeypox response, but 55% worried about spread: poll' More than half of Canadians confident in monkeypox response, but 55% worried about spread: poll
More than half of Canadians confident in monkeypox response, but 55% worried about spread: poll

There had been almost 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox this year in Central Africa and 70 deaths, Tedros said.

The WHO head called on member states to share information on the virus as it would help the agency in its goal to support countries to contain transmission.

— Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru

© 2022 Reuters
Virus tagWorld Health Organization tagWHO tagmonkeypox tagTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tagmonkeypox outbreak tagDr. Tedros tagmonkeypox virus outbreak tagmonkeypox disease tagdisease outbreak tagmonkeypox vaccine side effects tagmonkeypox virus symptoms tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers