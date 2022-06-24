Winnipeg woman missing since early May: police

Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding a woman who has been missing for more than six weeks.
Lanessa Moskotaywenene, 22, was last seen in the downtown area May 7, police said in a release Friday.
They say Moskotaywenene is also known to frequent the West End, North End, Maples, and St. Boniface neighbourhoods.
Moskotaywenene is 5’6″ tall with a medium build and short brown hair.
Police say they’re concerned about Moskotaywenene’s wellbeing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
