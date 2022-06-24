Menu

Canada

Winnipeg woman missing since early May: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 1:06 pm
Lanessa Moskotaywenene, 22, was last seen in the downtown area May 7.
Lanessa Moskotaywenene, 22, was last seen in the downtown area May 7. WPS handout

Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding a woman who has been missing for more than six weeks.

Lanessa Moskotaywenene, 22, was last seen in the downtown area May 7, police said in a release Friday.

Read more: Winnipeg police looking for woman missing since February

They say Moskotaywenene is also known to frequent the West End, North End, Maples, and St. Boniface neighbourhoods.

Click to play video: 'Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release' Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release – Mar 7, 2016

Moskotaywenene is 5’6″ tall with a medium build and short brown hair.

Read more: Winnipeg police say missing man found safe

Police say they’re concerned about Moskotaywenene’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

