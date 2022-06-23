Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police searching for missing man

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 5:38 pm
Clarence Mousseau, 63.
Clarence Mousseau, 63. WPS handout

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Clarence Mousseau, 63, was last seen near Boyd Avenue in Winnipeg at 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Mousseau is also known to frequent the Point Douglas area of the city.

Mousseau is 5’9″ tall with a thin build, salt and pepper hair, with glasses.

He was last seen wearing a grey baseball hat, a dark blue suit, black shorts overtop grey shorts, and grey shoes with white socks.

Police say they’re concerned for Mousseau’s wellbeing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Click to play video: 'Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release' Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release – Mar 7, 2016
