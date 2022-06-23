Winnipeg police searching for missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Clarence Mousseau, 63, was last seen near Boyd Avenue in Winnipeg at 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Mousseau is also known to frequent the Point Douglas area of the city.

Mousseau is 5’9″ tall with a thin build, salt and pepper hair, with glasses.

He was last seen wearing a grey baseball hat, a dark blue suit, black shorts overtop grey shorts, and grey shoes with white socks.

Police say they’re concerned for Mousseau’s wellbeing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

1:46 Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release – Mar 7, 2016