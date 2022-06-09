Winnipeg police looking for woman missing since February

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman missing since February.
Roseanne Cameron, 40, was reported missing in May, police said in a release Thursday.
They say she was last seen in early February in Winnipeg’s downtown area.
Cameron is five-foot-seven in height, 115 lbs., with black hair that is shaved on the sides and longer on top. A photo of Cameron released by police shows her with a piercing above her lip, but police say she no longer has the piercing.
Police say they are concerned for for Cameron’s well-being.
Anyone with information about Cameron’s whereabouts is asked to call the missing person’s unit at 204-986-6250.
