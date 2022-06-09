Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police looking for woman missing since February

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 3:38 pm
Roseanne Cameron, 40.
Roseanne Cameron, 40. WPS Handout

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman missing since February.

Roseanne Cameron, 40, was reported missing in May, police said in a release Thursday.

They say she was last seen in early February in Winnipeg’s downtown area.

Story continues below advertisement

Cameron is five-foot-seven in height, 115 lbs., with black hair that is shaved on the sides and longer on top. A photo of Cameron released by police shows her with a piercing above her lip, but police say she no longer has the piercing.

Trending Stories

Police say they are concerned for for Cameron’s well-being.

Anyone with information about Cameron’s whereabouts is asked to call the missing person’s unit at 204-986-6250.

