Motorcyclist dead after collision involving bus in Vaughan: police

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a bus in Vaughan on Friday, police say.

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 9:30 a.m. to Highway 7 and Woodstream Boulevard, just east of Martin Grove Road.

Police said there was a crash between a motorcycle and a York Region Transit bus and the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police said there were three passengers onboard the bus at the time of the collision.

York police’s major collision unit is now investigating.

View image in full screen A damaged Viva bus after a crash in Vaughan Friday. Bill Barker / Global News

Serious Motor Vehicle Collision at Hwy 7 & Woodstream Blvd – Hwy 7 closed between Kipling Ave to Martin Grove Rd, Vaughan, in both directions. Please avoid the area. — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 24, 2022