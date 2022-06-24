Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist dead after collision involving bus in Vaughan: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 11:54 am
York Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 9:30 a.m. to Highway 7 and Woodstream Boulevard, just east of Martin Grove Road. . View image in full screen
York Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 9:30 a.m. to Highway 7 and Woodstream Boulevard, just east of Martin Grove Road. . Global News

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a bus in Vaughan on Friday, police say.

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 9:30 a.m. to Highway 7 and Woodstream Boulevard, just east of Martin Grove Road.

Police said there was a crash between a motorcycle and a York Region Transit bus and the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Nearly 3,000 tickets issued during week-long Toronto police road safety campaign

The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police said there were three passengers onboard the bus at the time of the collision.

York police’s major collision unit is now investigating.

A damaged Viva bus after a crash in Vaughan Friday. View image in full screen
A damaged Viva bus after a crash in Vaughan Friday. Bill Barker / Global News

