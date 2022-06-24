North Battleford man charged with 2nd-degree murder in mother’s death

A North Battleford, Sask., man has been charged by RCMP with second-degree murder in connection with his mother’s death.
A Saskatchewan RCMP release said on Wednesday around 11:55 a.m., North Battleford RCMP received a report of an injured person at a home on 93rd Street in North Battleford.
Officers and EMS responded and found a woman who EMS declared dead.
The woman has been identified as Beatrice Geering, 72, from North Battleford. RCMP say her family has been notified.
Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit has taken over the investigation.
Walter Geering, 45, was arrested and charged on Wednesday.
He is expected to appear in North Battleford provincial court on Friday morning.
