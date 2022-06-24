Menu

Crime

North Battleford man charged with 2nd-degree murder in mother’s death

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 10:42 am
A Saskatchewan RCMP release said on Wednesday around 11:55 a.m., North Battleford RCMP received a report of an injured person at a home on 93rd Street in North Battleford.
A Saskatchewan RCMP release said on Wednesday around 11:55 a.m., North Battleford RCMP received a report of an injured person at a home on 93rd Street in North Battleford. File / Global News

A North Battleford, Sask., man has been charged by RCMP with second-degree murder in connection with his mother’s death.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit investigating death on Montreal Lake Cree Nation

A Saskatchewan RCMP release said on Wednesday around 11:55 a.m., North Battleford RCMP received a report of an injured person at a home on 93rd Street in North Battleford.

Officers and EMS responded and found a woman who EMS declared dead.

The woman has been identified as Beatrice Geering, 72, from North Battleford. RCMP say her family has been notified.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

Read more: RCMP major crimes releases video related to Christmas Eve homicides

Walter Geering, 45, was arrested and charged on Wednesday.

He is expected to appear in North Battleford provincial court on Friday morning.

