RCMP major crimes releases video related to Christmas Eve homicides

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person who may have important information about two deaths in a North Battleford house fire on Christmas Eve.

North Battleford RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes released a video to assist the ongoing investigation into the 2021 Christmas Eve homicides of Alyssa LeCaine and Daphne Bear in North Battleford, Sask.

Alyssa and Daphne were found dead after a residential fire on the 1000 block of 108th Street in North Battleford on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 and police declared their deaths homicides.

“With the increased quality and prevalence of privately or business-owned video surveillance systems, comes the opportunity to potentially utilize captured video to assist serious police investigations,” said Supt. Joshua Graham, officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes.

“Viewers can note trim around the hood of the jacket and distinctive brown or yellow-coloured boots. We are hoping these two notable features will help us identify the individual in the video. Investigators would like to speak with this person as they may have important information about Alyssa and Daphne’s deaths.”

Police said the person shown in the video was seen in a back alley between 108th and 109th streets of North Battleford, and crossed 10th Avenue and entered the alleyway beyond.

Police are encouraging the public to report information on the individual to North Battleford RCMP (306-446-1720) or 310-RCMP, call 911 in an emergency, or report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477). Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area is asked to check their footage to determine if they recorded this individual between 3 and 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2021. Investigators ask the public to report any findings or other activity captured in this time period to police.

