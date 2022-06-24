Stolen vehicle recovered after OPP cruisers perform ‘rolling stop’ in Middlesex County

Send this page to someone via email

Two Middlesex County OPP cruisers were damaged after police performed a “rolling stop” in recovering a stolen vehicle on Thursday morning.

At 7:44 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle on Second Street in Adelaide Metcalfe Township.

The vehicle was later located on McCubbin Road.

According to police, the driver of the stolen vehicle did not stop.

Police used a spike belt tire deflation device, but the driver continued to operate the vehicle with three flat tires.

Police said that due to an increased risk to public safety, officers conducted a rolling stop, in which officers used their vehicle to box in the vehicle and force it to slow to down.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on Elginfield Road, North Middlesex, where an individual was taken into custody. Two cruisers sustained minor damage during the rolling block manoeuvre.

No injuries were reported.

Jeremy McKenzie, 46, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 in Canada, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and driving while under suspicion.

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.